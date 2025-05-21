Live
Nellore civic body adopts APRSS for removal of silt
Removal of silt with ZRM introduced with experimental basis at Drain located in Ramurthy Nagar in the city on Tuesday.
Nellore: To ease from the burden of labour and reduce the financial cost associated with the employing workers, the municipal administration first of its kind in the state has adopted highly sophisticated technology called All Powered Robotic Sorting System(APRSS) for removal of silt in the drains and irrigation canals.
This technology was introduced in an experimental basis with Zenco Robotic Mechine(ZRM) for removal of silt in the major drain located at Ramurthy Nagar in the city on Tuesday.
Nellore Municipal Commissioner Y O Nandan along with sanitary department officials witnessed the silt removal through APRSS and expressed satisfaction over this innovative procedure.
Speaking the occasion, the NMC Commissioner said that for several your major drains and canals in the city totally covered with silt as they were turned as mosquito breading centres leads people suffered threatening with several viral infections.
He said that non removal of silt reasoned to flowing drain water on the streets during rain seasons.
To overcome such problems following direction Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana it was decided to remove the silt in all drains and canals in a phased manner.
The Commissioner detailed in view of overcoming the burden of labour it was proposed to remove the silt with ZRM
as such it will remove the silt even deep drains, wells and canals and also time saying reduce the financial cost.