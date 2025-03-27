Nellore civic body presents Rs 695 cr budget for 2025-26

Nellore: Nellore Mayor Sravanthi Jayavardhan has presented the annual budget of Rs 695 crore for 2025-26 financial year at a meeting held at the Municipal Corporation office here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor has said that budget estimations have been designed in order to develop Nellore city in all fronts. She elaborated that the amount will be spent for developing parks, to prevent drinking water problem, to curb mosquito menace, to provide infrastructure facilities in municipal schools and other issues.

Responding to the allegations raised by the members over discrimination being shown in funds allocations for some divisions, Sravanthi replied that funds will be spent for the development of divisions depending on the problems being faced bythe public. She clarified that there is no question of showing discrimination either towards corporator or division as funds would be distributed equally on priority basis.

14th division corporator Karthm Pratap Reddy expressed his discontent by showing placards, alleging that the officials have failed in conducting repairs to the motors in his division despite several appeals. He pointed out the officials were negligent, even though he brought the issue to the notice of Commissioner M Surya Teja.

Commissioner M Surya Teja and officials of all departments were present.