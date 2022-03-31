Nellore: Civic body presents Rs 843 cr Budget for 2022-23

Nellore: Civic body presented a Budget for Rs 843 crore for 2022-23 on Wednesday. A sum of Rs 18.75 crore was earmarked for recycling units for converting waste as organic fertiliser as part of Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP), Rs 15 crore for renovation of shopping complexes in the city, Rs 5 crore for taking up works of the science park at Magunta layout and Rs 2 crore was allocated for maintenance of urban health centres in the city limits.

Mayor P Sravanthi said that development works in the city limits will be speeded up with allocation of adequate funds for various projects.

New co-opted members were welcomed after paying tributes to the late Minister M Goutham Reddy. There was complete consensus on the Budget since all corporators are from the ruling party.

Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar said they were imposing penalties against people who rear animals and leave them on streets giving nightmarish experience to the commuters.

The amount being collected is for shifting them to the shelters and feeding them. He warned hoteliers in the city that they shouldn't sell waste food to the swine rearing persons as it will be an encouragement to them.

The Commissioner said they were forming special teams from various wings of the Corporation for checking quality of water being supplied by RO plants in the city limits.

Further, the CPM expressed dissatisfaction over the Budget and condemned the user charges proposed to collect from the city population.

They said it was not a welfare Budget and only a burdening Budget. They said it was proposed to collect property taxes of Rs 65 crore, user charges for waste collection of Rs 10 crore, Rs 15 crore of water taxes, and Rs 30 crore of building cess from the city population and others come to a burder of around Rs 200 crore on the people. Party city secretary K Srinivasulu, leaders Nageswara Rao and others handed over a representation to the Mayor.