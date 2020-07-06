Nellore: Collector MV Seshagiri Babu, SP Bhaskar Bhushan inspect shopping malls

Nellore: District Collector MV Seshagiri Babu, SP Bhaskar Bhushan and other senior officials paid surprise visit to shopping malls and popular stores in the city on Monday.

They verified the preventive measures in the malls and directed them to allow consumers only after thermal screening and by providing sanitisers, and insisting on social distancing inside the premises. Every consumer has to wear a face mask.

He asked the management team of More store in Magunta Layout to provide more space between the racks to maintain distance.

He also visited Reliance Fresh and MGM Mall and asked them to follow guidelines. SP Bhaskar Bhushan warned that they would take severe action in case the malls fail to follow mandatory safety protocols.

Municipal Commissioner T Bapi Reddy, RDO Hussain Saheb, DSP Srinivasulu Reddy, and others accompanied.