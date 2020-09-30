Nellore: Complete pending works by March 2021

Nellore: Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu directed the officials to complete the pending works by March 2021. He reviewed with the officials of Panchayatraj and RWS wings on Grama Sachivalayam, Rythu Bharosa Centres, YSR Clinics, Anganwadi Centres, NREGS works, and collected status of works from the field staff.

He said officials have to utilise services of engineering assistants at Grama Sachivalayams and other staff members at mandal and division level in the district for fast completion of the pending works. 665 buildings of Bharosa Centres in the district have to be completed by next March and asked to update the status every week.

He directed the Superintending Engineers of Panchayatraj and RWS wings to finish at least 10-20 works per week. He asked the DEEs to visit the final stage of laying slab and regular visits of AEs in the district. He said he would pay surprise visits to the spots for observing any deviations. He appreciated works in Marripadu and Udayagiri.