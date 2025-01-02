Nellore dist witnesses low key NY celebrations

Nellore : Nellore district witnessed a low-key New Year celebration, allegedly due to skyrocketing prices of essentials commodities, fruits and flow-ers, and officials, Ministers and MLAs also keeping away from the 2025 New Year celebrations.

Flower and fruit markets, wholesale and retail shops in the city wore a deserted look with just a considerable number of people purchasing items. A rose garland demanded Rs 450 to Rs 500 on the day, which was just Rs 200 on normal days. The increase in price could be due to the politicos not celebrating the New Year after the State government has imposed restrictions on the day, following the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh. Hundreds of bouquets were seen unsold as traders were waiting for buyers. A cubit of flowers, which costs Rs 15 to Rs 20 during normal days, had increased abnormally, demanding Rs 70.

A flower vender M Rajagopal told The Hans India that last year he sold more than 100 garlands at Rs 500 each just in two hours. ‘But to-day, I couldn’t sell even 10 garlands even after three hours,’ he added. Residential areas of MLAs and Ministers Residences of MLA’s ministers looked desolated as the Ministers and MLAs ignored people, who wanted to wish them and conveyed best wishes through social media.