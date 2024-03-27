Live
Nellore: Focus on sensitive villages, SP tells officials
SP Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy on Tuesday conducted a whirlwind tour in Butchireddy Palem, Marripadu, Udayagiri, Seetharamapuram, Varikuntapadu, VV Palem and Kandukuru and inspected police stations and check-posts on Tuesday.
On the occasion, the SP has instructed the officials to concentrate on sensitive and hyper-sensitive villages and book bind over cases against the troublemakers.
The SP has inspected all 18 check-posts and ordered the police to intensify vehicle checks to prevent flow of illicit liquor and unaccounted money during the elections in the district.
As per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), police should continue to inspections round-the-clock at check-posts.
He said that as per the guidelines, if people want to carry cash of more than Rs 50,000 in case of emergency, they should voluntarily inform the police by submitting proper documents at respective police stations. Otherwise, it would be considered as an offence as per the model code. The SP has appealed to people to inform the police immediately if they notice any persons moving suspiciously or violating the election rules through the C-Vigil app or toll free number 112.