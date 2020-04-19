Nellore gets 2,500 rapid test kits from Medi-Tech zone said Minister M Goutham Reddy

Nellore: Information Technology and Industries Minister M Goutham Reddy said that 2,500 rapid test kits from Medi-Tech zone, Vizag, have been sent to Nellore for use in regional COVID Centres and other hospitals.



Interacting with the officials through video-conference on Saturday, he said the rapid test kits would facilitate to conduct the test without any delay and result would also be declared within a fraction of hours. He also enquired about the support from patients and services being provided to patients in quarantine and isolation wards.

He asked about support from the private doctors in Nellore and also sought ground reports from the volunteers and secretariat staff members from time to time on the situation.

District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu informed the measures being taken for preventing further spread of the virus. He said they had procured 1.80 lakh MTs of paddy through online procurement process and they have taken measures for procurement of 1.20 lakh MT in the coming days.

Municipal Commissioner P V V S Murthy informed about the services of urban volunteers and ward secretariat staff members in fight against the pandemic. The Minister also interacted with municipal commissioners of Sullurpet, Gudur, Venkatagiri, and asked about the situation. Joint Collector-2 K Kamala Kumari, Additional SP Venkata Ratnam, Nuda Vice-Chairman T Bapi Reddy, and others were present.