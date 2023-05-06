Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy seeks people’s support to continue welfare schemes

Nellore : Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has appealed to people to extend their support to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue welfare schemes in the state.

As part of government’s prestigious Gadapa Gadapaku mana Prabhutvam programme in Krishnapatnam village in Muthukuru mandal on Friday, the minister claimed that chief minister has fulfilled all promises given to people during Praja Sankalpa Yatra (PSY) despite facing serious financial hurdles. He said that YSRCP government has implemented package to fishermen community, a first of its kind in the state.

He said that chief minister has laid foundation stone for construction of jetty in Krishnapuram village to benefit fishermen community. The minister assured the people that he would strive hard for all-round development of the constituency. Krishnapatnam sarpanch M Vajramma and MPP Suganamma were present.