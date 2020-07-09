Nellore: Krishnapatnam Port converts its public school as quarantine centre

Nellore: Krishnapatnam Port converted its Navaneeta Public School located in Kanupuru village in Chillakur Mandal as quarantine centre on Thursday and the District Collector M V Seshagiri Babu, along with legislators Kakani Govardhan Reddy and V Vara Prasad Rao, formally inaugurated it.



The Institution is owned by the Krishnapatnam Port and the facility is useful for the workers and employees of the Port and Port-based industries in the region. Collector inspected the beds, medical equipment, and other amenities at the centre and made inquiries with the rmedical and health staff deputed at the clinic. Collector assured that they would provide an ambulance service for the quarantine center soon. He appreciated efforts of the Port authorities for allocating the school premises for the quarantine centre.

Sehagiri Babu said that the centre is useful for workers and staff of the port and also industries located in the surrounding areas. Collector sought support from managements of other industries in the area to consider setting up quarantine centres with available equipment. Gudur MLA V Vara Prasad Rao said that management of the Port and industries in the surrounding areas can shift the positive patients to the GGH in the city. MLA assured that they would provide support to the quarantine centre. Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the quarantine centre benefits workers of the region. Chillakur Tahsildar, representatives of the Krishnapatnam Port and others were present.