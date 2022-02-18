Nellore Municipal Commission set to launch special drive against pig menace

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar on Thursday said the corporation will launch a special drive for removing swine population from the habitations in the city limits. He visited Jagadish Nagar area on Thursday and directed the officials to check instances of pig menace that bother people in all divisions.

In fact, the civic body launched a special drive to catch pigs at Jagadeesh Nagar and Aditya Nagar in 16th division on Thursday. The Commissioner said they have already warned the people rearing pigs in residential areas against the practice.

He told the sanitary officials to guide the people to use the bins given to separate the wet and dry wastes. Advising the dumping yard staff members, he said don't allow unsegregated waste into the yard and expressed ire over the drivers of garbage transport vehicles for collecting mixed garbage failing to follow segregation guidelines.