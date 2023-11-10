Nellore: Officials told to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes

Nellore: District Collector M Harinarayanan has directed the officials concerned to ensure effective implementation of government schemes for the benefit of people.

As part of the initiative in achieving sustainable development on government schemes, the Collector has reviewed the progress of Medical & Health, Education, Women & Child and other departments and issued a few directions.

Collector Harinarayanan specified that the State Chief Secretary is reviewing the status of these departments every week as it will be mandatory for the officials to achieve targets as per the guidelines. He said that as part of the efforts in achieving sustainable development, medical tests should be conducted to the children between the age group of 10-19 years and those between the age group of 15-49 years pregnant women and provide food supplements, iron tablets to those suffering with anaemia and other health issues.

The Collector directed the women & child welfare department officials to identify children with less weight and height and to provide nutritious food through Anganwadi centres.

He ordered officials to feel responsible in enrolling the data related to sustainable development in online procedure and design power point presentation.

DEO Ganga Bhavani, ICDS PD Hena Sujana, CPO Raju, in-charge DM&HO Dr Kahdarvali and others were present.