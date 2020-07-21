Nellore: Private hospitals asked to provide services to Covid patients

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhara Babu asked the private hospitals to provide beds at the ICUs for accommodating the Covid-19 patients in the district. He interacted with the private doctors and IMA representatives on Tuesday at the DEOC located in the ZP office premises and said that 50 pc of the patients are now availing treatment preferring home-based isolation and the administration is also encouraging it.

The Collector said there are chances for further increase of the spread of the virus in the coming two months and the existing accommodation facilities at the Government General Hospital and Narayana General Hospitals are insufficient to meet the crisis.



In such circumstances, he said, the private hospitals should come forward to attach their ICU facilities for providing treatment to patients with severe symptoms.

Chakradhara Babu asked the private hospitals to provide the details of Covid-19 tests being done on a regular basis for understanding of the administration.

The mild and asymptomatic patients below the age of 45 are being asked to stay at home for isolation and the government is allocating beds only to the patients facing severe problems like respiratory and cardiac issues.

Collector informed that only 50 pc of the patients are getting treatment from Covid care centres, and hospitals. He said the death rate of Covid patients can be reduced with proper planning and care. District President of the Indian Medical Association Dr G Ashok, managements of the private hospitals, district coordinator of Arogyasri programme and others were present.