Nellore: Roll back GO 42, ABRSM urges government

Nellore: Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) State convener Prof YV Rami Reddy demanded the state government to roll back the GO 42 and support the aided educational institutions across the state. He released a note on Wednesday and stated the government has been extending support to these institutions for a long time and asked why the state government stopped it abruptly.

There are many primary, secondary and degree colleges in the State and why the State government has taken a decision to push them into deep financial crisis.

Rami Reddy informed that the ABRSM is sending mails to the Governor, Chief Minister, Education Minister, and others for necessary action. Much before Independence, these institutions started spending their own money and have been serving the State providing educational services.

He stated that the decision is unfair to take a decision to stop financial assistance and prestigious institutions in Nellore such as VR College, Sarvodaya College and others consequently may close their institutions. Centre would also stop funding for higher learning that impacts the sector badly, he informed. Further, ABVP activists staged a protest at Muthukuru Gate centre on Wednesday and burnt the copies of the GO 42.

They warned that they would lay siege to the CM's camp office in case the government fails to respond to their requests. State Executive members Saikrishna Reddy, Chandu, Lakshman and others were present.