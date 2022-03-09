Nellore: Rs 26 cr sanctioned for road repairs

Nellore: The government has sanctioned Rs 26 crore to repair the roads connecting Nellore city with habitations in rural constituency, which were damaged during heavy rains during last November.

Nellore rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy explained while laying foundation stone to give a facelift to Muthukuru-Penubarthi road at an estimated cost of Rs 2.15 crore.

Nellore Mayor Potluri Sravanti and NUDA chairman Mukkala Dwarakanath were also present at the programme. Sridhar Reddy said he was pained after noticing the troubles of people travelling on the damaged roads and thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing the required funds to the Roads and Buildings department to improve the condition of the roads.

The legislator said they were taking up repair works and modernising all the damaged roads and expressed confidence in completing the works before the end of June.

NUDA Chairman Dwarakanath and rural segment office in-charge Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy also spoke. They asked the engineers not to compromise on the quality of road works in the constituency.