Nellore: 'Sincere efforts on to control Corona' syas Mekathoti Sucharitha

Nellore: Home minister Mekathoti Sucharitha said the district administration has been making sincere efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19. Addressing the gathering after hoisting tricolor on the occasion of Independence Day at police parade grounds here on Saturday, the home minister said officials had identified around 23,000 primary and secondary contacts till now and had taken effective containment measures. She also said that around 60 lakh face masks have been distributed to the people.

She said the district administration had contacted more than 1 lakh people through the Zoom app for creating awareness on the pandemic adding that there were 2,340 beds with oxygen facility in the GGH and 2,500 in Covid care centres.

"There are 322 beds in ICU wards and 224 ventilators have been kept ready for supporting the patients who are in critical condition. Seven Sanjeevani buses have been engaged to collect samples from the people and so far, 2.02 lakh samples were collected and 44 mobile clinics are also providing health services to the people in various villages," Sucharitha said.

On irrigation, the minister said district has received excess rainfall this year facilitating cultivation of more land and 86.35 per cent of Penna barrage and 75.63 per cent of Sangam barrage works have been completed so far. They are scheduled to be completed by October this year, she added.

Sucharitha said 88,043 new beneficiaries have been sanctioned pensions and Rs 80.50 crore has been distributed to the poor during the lockdown as part of the support. She said the officials were gearing up for distributing kits to 2,51,617 students from the start of the academic year. An amount of Rs 330 crore has been transferred into the accounts of the mothers under Jagananna Amma Vodi till now.

During an interaction with media, the home minister appreciated the police department in the district for bagging the ISO certification which is first-of –its-kind in south India. She said the recovery rate in the district has been 42 per cent which is encouraging. Three Forensic Science Laboratories are being se tup in the state shortly along with well-equipped Disha police stations.

Tableaus of education, women and child welfare, agriculture, DRDA and fire department enthralled the audience. Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, SP Bhaskar Bhushan, joint collectors Dr V Vinod Kumar, Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, and others were present.