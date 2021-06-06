Nellore: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy accuses Kakani Govardhan Reddy of planning to mint money

Nellore: TDP politburo member and former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy accused the Sarvepalli MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy of planning to mint money from B Anandaiah's medications online and had even put in place a fake website.

Addressing the media along with party leaders at TDP office here on Saturday, Chandramohan Reddy said the legislator had siphoned off farmers' money during the first wave of coronavirus and has now set his eyes on Anandaiah's products.

He alleged that Sesritha Technology India Private Limited owned by the followers of Govardhan Reddy, had purchased a website, www.chilldeal.in, from Godaddy.com on May 21 and was planning to start the online sale of the medicine. The TDP leaders said operators of Sesritha, close to the legislator and the ruling party leaders, started sale of concoction and others on the website from May 31.

The website has been visible since 11 am on June 2 and the home page has photographs of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers Mekapati, Alla Nani, Govardhan Reddy, Anandaiah and ruling party emblem, he said.

He demanded the government to register a case against the portal suo motu and conduct a thorough probe through cybercrime wing.

TDP national secretary Beeda Ravichandra, party leaders Sk Abdul Aziz, K Ramakrishna, P Sunil Kumar, K Srinivasulu Reddy, P Srinivasulu Reddy, Dr Z Siva Prasad, A Venkata Ramana Reddy and others were present.