Nellore: Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy flays government for ignoring agriculture, irrigation

Nellore: TDP politburo member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy criticised the ruling party leaders are claiming that they had achieved excellent progress in the State when various sectors were completely neglected like irrigation, agriculture and many others.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said the investments were withdrawn from the State after the YSR Congress came to power. He said sachivalayam offices and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) were constructed with NREGS funds. While the government had allocated Rs 20,000 crore for the agriculture sector in 2020-21, it had spent only Rs 7,000 crore.

Somireddy said the R and B Minister D Ramalingeswara Rao himself admitted that the condition of roads in the State hasn't been good and now they started repairing them. The TDP leader said there has been no tangible progress in the irrigation sector while Telangana State has made rapid progress. The State government should learn lessons from the neighbouring State.

The TS has been providing round-the-clock power for farming activity, and, in AP, it has been reduced from 9 hours to 7 hours, he said. Farmers in Telangana were receiving dues from the government within 3 days after the stocks were purchased at the PPCs, he pointed out.

Somireddy also charged that AP government of purchasing only 50 pc of paddy stocks from the farmers and depositing money in the farmers accounts after many months. The senior TDP leader said the Ministers in AP lacked knowledge on crucial aspects of agriculture and irrigation. He said important companies were opening their units in Telangana and they were ignoring AP due to lack of support from the State government.