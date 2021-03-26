Nellore: SP launches vehicles allotted for Disha Police Station

Nellore: District SP Bhaskar Bhushan formally launched the vehicles allocated for the Disha Police Station in the city on Friday.

In all, 45 motorcycles, 2 Toofan vehicles and one tempo vehicle for crime investigation have been allocated to the police station.

The SP said the government is giving top priority to women's safety allocating adequate number of vehicles to the police stations for strengthening the network. He also said the two-wheelers would be utilised at all women help desks in the district where they are useful for reaching the crime spot instantly as soon as they receive complaints from the public.

Bhaskar Bhushan said a minivan is also being provided for collecting pieces of evidence from the crime spot and store them in the mini kits arranged in it. He also said they were creating awareness among students of various age groups for understanding of the measures being taken for women's safety and the laws enacted for safeguarding them.

Women who are in distress can dial 100, 112, 181, and Disha SOS app for immediate support and appealed to the parents not to disclose about movements of their girl children and their routine activities to others for safety. Girls shouldn't believe people who are not much acquainted to them for preventing any possibilities of crimes taking place, the SP warned.

Additional SP-Admin, DSPs of Disha and Nellore town, and other senior officials were present.