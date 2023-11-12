Nellore: SP warns stringent action against those store crackers illegally

Nellore: Superintendent of Police Dr K Tirumaleswara Reddy has warned of initiating stringent action against those, who keeps crackers in the go downs unauthorizedly. The SP warned the traders and crackers manufacturing units not to encourage miners to work for them, which is against norms.



As part of the initiative of verifying licenses of crackers shops and stocks, the SP along with city DSP Srinivasulu Reddy conducted surprise inspections at crackers shops located at VRC Grounds in the city on Saturday.

SP Tirumaleswara Reddy verified the licenses of the shops and precautionary measures being taken by the traders in the ground. He suggested the traders to follow the guidelines like maintaining a distance of 10 feet between the shops and to keep ready at least 200 litres of water in drums, sand, fire control instruments at every shop to avoid untoward incidents.

The SP also advised the customers to park their vehicles at specified places to avoid stampede and traffic problems in the grounds. He said that in view of avoiding untoward incidents, there will be round-the-clock vigil with police, fire, revenue department officials at the shops. He cautioned people to be very careful about their children while firing the crackers as there is a possibility of fire accidents. Officials from police, fire and revenue departments were present.