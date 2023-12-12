Nellore: Supply quality seeds by purchasing in open market

Nellore: BJP ‘Namami Gange’ State leader Midathala Ramesh has appealed the government to supply quality seeds to farmers at 80% subsidy by purchasing them from open market instead of Rythu Bharosa Kendram (RBK).



Following the assurance from Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of supplying seeds to farmers during the inspection of flood-affected areas, the BJP leader along with the farmers submitted a memorandum to district Collector M Harinarayanan during Jaganannaku Chebudam programme at the Collectorate here on Monday. Later speaking to the reporters, BJP leader Ramesh predicted that the yield will drastically fall if the seeds are supplied through RBKs, as these seeds are of cheap quality. Stating that crops in about 30,000 acres were damaged during Michaung cyclone in the district, the BJP leader demanded the government to pay compensation at the time of distributing seeds as agriculture operations under progress in three lakh acres in the current Rabi season.