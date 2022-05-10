Nellore: Techie shoots woman to death, ends life

Nellore: In a gruesome incident, a software engineer shot a woman to death before killing himself in in district at Tatiparthi village of Podalakur mandal in the district on Monday.

Malapati Suresh Reddy, 35, was from Tatiparthi village and had been working as a software engineer in Bengaluru. Kavya, 22, a woman from the same village had also been working in a software company in Pune and both were working from home due to Covid pandemic. Suresh was interested in marrying her and proposed. But the woman refused his proposal and maintained distance from him.

Suresh sent his family members to the residence of the woman proposing the marriage. But the parents of the woman refused the alliance in accordance with the wishes of their daughter. Suresh allegedly had been harassing the woman to accept his proposal.

Against this backdrop, on Monday, Suresh went to the house of Kavya with a country-made pistol when she and her sister were in the house. He fired two shots at her, but she escaped the first bullet. However, the second bullet pierced into her head. Observing this, local people rushed to the spot and informed the relatives of woman and police.

Parents of the woman tried to shift her to GGH in Nellore city but the victim succumbed due to serious injury while on the way to hospital. Police visited the spot and enquired about the incident. Nellore SP Ch Vijaya Rao visited GGH in Nellore. He said that a detailed investigation had been launched and when and from where Suresh procured the pistol would be found. He said details would be known after the post mortem is over.