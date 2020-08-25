Nellore: Testing positive after recovery worries coronavirus patients

Nellore: Those who recovered from Covid-19 turn positive after testing has been baffling many people. They are expressing fears over their health condition as the result is showing positive even after their recovery. In fact, patients are being discharged when asymptomatic and after tested negative and sometimes later they are getting a positive result when they want to know about their health status.

Data says that persons with mild to moderate COVID-19, remain infectious up to a maximum of 10 days after symptoms onset. Patients with critical illness symptoms likely remain infectious up to 20 days. Recovered persons can continue to witness the presence of virus in upper respiratory specimens for up to 3 months after illness onset even though they are not transmitting the disease. But the misconceptions about the disease are making the people worried.

A medical practitioner said some patients are approaching them suspecting reoccurrence of the virus attack even after discharge from Covid hospital. After conducting rapid antigen detection test, they are getting positive results, he said.

A senior official from health department said doctors at the Covid hospitals or Care Centres have to create awareness among the patients at the time of discharge on this kind of common problem for dispelling any misconceptions.

She said it doesn't mean they are not allowed to move freely even with the infected persons after discharge.

A senior medical professional, maintaining anonymity, said studies have not found evidence that clinically recovered persons have transmitted the coronavirus to others. Reinfection with the virus has not yet been finally confirmed in any recovered persons to date, he added. He suggested that medical teams have to check any close contacts with severely infected person to such people for ascertaining their health condition.

Further, the district had witnessed total positive cases of 18,164 till now and 13,244 have been discharged from the hospitals and care centres. The number of deaths was around 200 in the entire district.