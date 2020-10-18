Nellore: Three members of a family electrocuted

Nellore: In a heart-rending incident, three members of a family electrocuted when an overhead electric wire snapped and fallen on the head of family, which finally led to the death of another two members in a Colony, located on the outskirts of the city on Saturday. The deceased were identified as Venugopal, 56, Mariyamma (Latha), 50, and Bujjamma, 70. The city has been receiving rainfall since Saturday morning coupled with slight winds. Venugopal, who was working as teacher in a government school in Kalichedu of Sydapuram mandal, was residing along with his family members in KPHB colony.



At around 7.30 pm, Venugopal received a parcel and the courier boy handed over it to him. When the courier boy moved away from the place, suddenly a 11kv power cable snapped and fell on him. Venugopal collapsed on the floor due to electric shock immediately. His mother, who was sitting on the compound, tried to lift her son, also contacted with power cable and died on the spot. Meanwhile, wife of Venugopal, Latha, who approached her husband, died on the spot after touching the live power cable.

Observing the tragic incident, locals informed the electricity officials for disconnecting the power supply. Nellore Rural SI Nagarajuna Reddy rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident and registered a case.

Venugopal is having a son and a daughter. Son of Venugopal has recently joined as assistant manager in a nationalised bank in Anantapur and his daughter is preparing for examinations in another place. A pall of gloom descended on the Colony with death of the teacher, who has been active in Jana Vignana Vedika activities.