Nellore: YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy condemns party leaders interfering in constituency affairs

Nellore: Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy charged that some ruling party leaders were interfering in his constituency affairs and making issues complicated and warned that he would reply to them strongly.

Disclosing this at a media conference here on Tuesday, he asked what role leaders of other areas have in his constituency. He said he had already lodged a complaint with the party high command and said they can do no harm to him when people are with him. "Now you are in the ruling party and don't know when you will shift your loyalties to another party.

You spend at least some time in your constituency resolving issues of the people instead of focusing on me. Until now, I have been patiently observing all these and hereafter, I don't spare you.

Change your attitude, otherwise I will have to get involved in your activities", he said firmly.

He further condemned the attempts being made by some YSRCP leaders to politically destablise former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

He also lambasted the opposition leaders for their comments against Srinivasa Reddy and said political criticism should be healthy. He suggested to his party leaders not to poke their noses in other regions respecting feelings of their colleagues.