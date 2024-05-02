Nellore: Yuvagalam aims to put an end to Jagan’s rule says Lokesh

Nellore : Asserting that the aim of Yuvagalam is to put an end to Jagan’s anarchy rule, TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh has appealed youth to become partners in this Maha Yagnam by casting their vote in favor of TDP allied parties in the ensuing elections. As part of his ongoing Yuvagalam, he addressed youth at VRC grounds here on Wednesday. Lokesh pointed out that Amar Raja company, the highest taxpayer, has winded up its unit only because of the unbearable humiliation by the ruling government. Not only this, but many industries migrated to other States as they felt insecure of their properties if their units continued in Andhra Pradesh, he said. Stating his party’s commitment to provide 20 lakh jobs to jobless youth, he asked the youth to wait just 100 days to see their dreams come true.

Stressing that his father N Chandrababu Naidu never committed any mistake in Skill Development Programme, Lokesh alleged that the YSRCP government sent him behind bars for 53 days only for its political advantages.



Replying to a question as to his party will restore Startup concept in the State, Lokesh reminded that TDP was responsible for introducing Start up concept, but unfortunately it was totally neglected as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lacks knowledge over such technology. The TDP leader criticised that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy do not know what is entrepreneurship, but only knows how to loot public money and how to hide it. He said that during the 5-year YSRCP tenure, people from all sections including himself faced serious challenges from the government. The government had imposed as many as 23 cases, including a murder and SC, ST atrocity case against him, he reminded.

