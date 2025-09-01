Nettem vows to strengthen cooperative system

Vijayawada: A felicitation ceremony was held on Sunday for the newly appointed chairman of the Krishna District Cooperative Central (KDCC) Bank Nettem Sriraghuram, a former state minister. The event was jointly organised by the Andhra Pradesh Cooperative Central Banks Employees Association and the PACS Employees Association.

Leaders of both associations brought to Sriraghuram’s attention the issues faced by farmers and employees in the cooperative banking sector. Staff from various regions also gathered to honour him.

In his address, Sriraghuram pledged to contribute to the further development of the KDCC Bank, a historic institution founded by Bhogaraju Pattabhi Sitaramayya. He also promised to resolve long-standing employee issues, including wage revisions, permanent employment, and raising the retirement age to 62. He expressed his desire to carry forward the legacy of his predecessors, Pinnamneni Venkateswara Rao, Tondepu Dasaratha Janardhan, and Vasantha Nageswara Rao.

Sriraghuram stated that the state’s progress was completely stalled during the previous administration and that the current coalition government is moving forward with the P4 programme. He emphasised that every individual should uphold not only their rights but also their responsibilities.

The event, presided over by association general secretaries KVS Ravikumar and Bollineni Raghuram, featured speeches by State honorary president V Radhakrishna Murthy and AITUC State Executive president Chalasani Rama Rao. They advocated for a two-tier system in cooperative banking, explaining that it would benefit farmers and all sections of society.

The ceremony, which began with the lighting of a lamp, also included cultural performances by children. Association District Secretary Akkineni Anjaneya Prasad, Satyanarayana Reddy, Bucchayya Chowdary, and others participated in the event.