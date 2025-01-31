Never compromised in discharging duties: DGP

Mangalagiri: Director general of police (DGP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao expressed satisfaction over his 35-year-long police officer career and claimed that he never compromised in discharging the duties.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters here on Thursday, the outgoing top cop said that during the last seven months after he took charge as the director general of police, except cybercrimes, the crime incidents whether it is against property or against persons have come down significantly.

Referring to the modernisation of the police force, the DGP said that the modernisation made the force more efficient, transparent and proactive in addressing law and order challenges and in crime prevention and detection. “The policing has been redefined right from integrating artificial intelligence-driven policing strategies to expanding surveillance networks and forensic capabilities.”

Crimes against women and children have also come down by 9.5 per cent due to strict law enforcement, awareness campaigns and fast-tracked legal action.

Referring to the five percent drop in road accidents, the DGP pointed out it was the result of AI-driven traffic management, enhanced enforcement, and better road safety infrastructure.

On the latest technology addition to the police force, the DGP said that drone surveillance has transformed policing by allowing them better crowd monitoring, emergency response, and intelligence gathering.

These aerial surveillance systems are instrumental in managing large-scale events, law and order situations and disaster response operations.

With the help of the automated fingerprint identification system (AFIS) which was revived recently, 453 property offences and 22 bodily offences were solved recovering stolen property worth Rs 7.25 crore.

He asserted that the Andhra Pradesh police is committed to professional and unbiased policing.

Though he is retiring as the director general of police, Dwaraka Tirumala Rao would continue as the managing director of the APSRTC.