New chief for APCC soon

New Delhi: The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee is set to be revamped during the first half of September. Having reconstituted the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee by appointing A Revanth Reddy as state president, the AICC is now focussing on reviving the APCC which has been dormant since the State was bifurcated.

Senior Congress leader and former president of AICC Rahul Gandhi had recently held a meeting with some top leaders of the State, including former chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy and others.

He is likely to hold another meeting with party leaders during the first week of September before announcing the new team. Sources said that there were four names under consideration of the AICC for the post of new PCC chief. Former MP G V Harsha Kumar, former minister J D Seelam and former MP Chinta Mohan are in the forefront to replace current incumbent S Sailajanath.

The AICC will also give an action plan to revive the fortunes of the party in the State. Important party leaders from the State are said to have been invited to attend the meeting. A final decision on the new chief would be taken after eliciting their opinion.

Party State in charge Oommen Chandy who had held preliminary discussions with State leaders is said to have submitted a report to Rahul Gandhi.

Sources said that the party was looking for a leader who could enthuse the rank and file and take up various activities to rejuvenate the party and make its presence felt in the State.