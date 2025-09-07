New classrooms at BSRKMC School inaugurated

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao and VMC Corporator Chennupati Usha Rani, inaugurated the newly constructed additional classrooms at Boyapati Sivarama Krishnaiah (BSRK) Municipal High School in Mogalarajapuram, under VMC 8th division, on Saturday. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation constructed second floor with 14 additional classrooms at a cost of Rs 2.1 crore, with contributions from both government funds and donations. Speaking at the event, MP Sivanath emphasised the joint role of the government and donors in strengthening government schools. He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh were giving top priority to school development, with the vision of transforming Andhra Pradesh into ‘Vidyandhra Pradesh’. He added the government aimed to make government schools so competitive that they would display ‘No Admission’ boards, on par with private institutions.

MLA Rammohan highlighted that under CM Naidu’s leadership, government schools are being upgraded with modern infrastructure and quality education to match private schools.

Among those present were TDP official spokesperson K Nagul Meera, Modern Academy Founder Sunkara PapaRao, AMMA president Satish, former president Yarlagadda Subba Rao, and other dignitaries.