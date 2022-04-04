New Collectorates to begin functioning from today

Vijayawada: In view of the reorganisation of districts in Andhra Pradesh, the State government had transferred IAS officers.

Some collectors have retained their positions and will continue in the same posts while some other IAS officers are posted as the Collectors of the new districts and will start the administrative activities from Monday onwards.

With the reorganisation of districts, the total districts in the State have been increased from 13 to 26. The government issued the orders on Saturday night on transfers and postings.

Following is the list of IAS officers and posting in the districts. Lathkar Srikesh Balaji Rao has been retained as Collector of Srikakulam district. A Surya Kumari will continue as Collector of Vizianagaram.

Nishant Kumar, Municipal Commissioner, Guntur, has been posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Manyam district. Dr A Mallikarjuna has been retained as Collector of Visakhapatnam district.

Sumit Kumar, Joint Collector, East Godavari district has been transferred and posted as Collector of Alluri Seetharama Raju district. Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash, CEO, APCFSS, is posted as Collector of Anakapalle district.

Krithika Shukla, Director, Women Development & Child Welfare and DISHA Special Officer has been transferred and posted as Collector of Kakinada district.

K Madhavi Latha, Joint Collector, Krishna district is transferred and posted as Collector of East Godavari district, vice Chevuri Hari Kiran has been transferred.

Himanshu Shukla, Joint Collector, West Godavari, is transferred and posted as Collector of Konaseema district.

P Prasanthi, Executive Assistant to Chief Secretary, posted as Collector of West Godavari district. V Prasanna Venkatesh, Collector, West Godavari district is transferred and posted as Collector of Eluru district.

P Ranjit Basha, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Vijayawada, has been posted as Collector & District Magistrate, Krishna district, vice J Nivas transferred.

S Dilli Rao, Director, Civil Supplies Departmen,t is transferred and posted as Collector of NTR district. M Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector, Visakhapatnam district is transferred and posted as Collector, Guntur district, vice Vivek Yadav transferred. Siva Sankar Lotheti, Joint Collector, Krishna district is transferred and posted as Collector, Palnadu district.

K Vijaya, Commissioner, APCRDA is transferred and posted as Collector of Bapatla district. A S Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector, Guntur district, is transferred and posted as Collector of Prakasam district, vice Pravin Kumar, transferred.

K V N Chakradhar Babu, has been retained as Collector of SPSR Nellore district. The services of K Venkata Ramana Reddy, Metropolitan Commissioner, VMRDA, are withdrawn from Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department and he has been posted as Collector of Sri Balaji district.

Dr M Hari Narayanan has been retained as Collector of Chittoor district.

The services of P S Girisha, Municipal Commissioner, Tirupati Municipal Corporation & Vice-Chairman, TUDA, are withdrawn and he has been posted as Collector of Annamayya district.

V Vijaya Rama Raju has been retained as Collector of YSR Kadapa district.

P Basanth Kumar is posted as Collector & District Magistrate of Sri Sathya Sai district. S Nagalakshmi has been retained as Collector of Anantapur district. Dr Manazir Jeelani Samoon, Joint Collector, Kurnool district is transferred and posted as Collector of Nandyal district.

P Koteswara Rao is retained as Collector of Kurnool. All the officers are set to start the administrative activities from the 26 districts from Monday onwards.