New COVID-19 transmission case reported in Visakhapatnam, tally reaches 12 in state

Yet another coronavirus positive case was reported in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh on Friday. It is said that the COVID-19 positive man's relative is confirmed as positive, the medical health ministry said in a bulletin. With this, the number of coronavirus cases in Visakhapatnam reached to four and total 12 in the state. So far, 384 people across the state have been tested for corona and 317 have been negative. Another 55 reports are due to be revealed.

Two SVIMS doctors in Tirupati collected their samples after having coronavirus symptoms and then sent the duo into the Quarantine. Two SVIMS doctors have reportedly met Hyderabad doctors who are Coronavirus positive.

The number of foreign returnees arrived in Andhra Pradesh was 26,590. Of which 25,942 people were placed in home isolation, and 117 people were diagnosed with coronavirus symptoms, according to health bulletin.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved the coronavirus diagnosis centre in AP. The tests will be conducted at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada and Rangaraya Medical College in Kakinada. The AP government has decided to convert 13 private medical colleges in the state into special COVID-19 hospitals.