New Delhi: BJP, JSP to organize the long march in support of Amaravati peasants on Feb 2

New Delhi: Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan along with BJP senior leaders here on Thursday met the BJP national president J P Nadda and discussed the economic and political situation in the State.



Speaking to the media here later, he said the Central government has no information on the move to shift the capital and the YSRCP government was falsely propagating that the State government had informed the Centre.

The YSRCP government did not have any discussion with the Centre on the three capital issue and took the decision on its own without consulting the stakeholders in the State and had been falsely propagating that the issue of three capitals had been brought to the attention of the Prime Minister and Home Minister. He said J P Nadda had also made it clear that the YSRCP leaders had never taken the capital issue to the Prime Minister's attention. The Prime Minister and Home Minister are not in favour of shifting the capital.

He criticised the YSRCP government's decision to relocate the capital only to favour his party leaders who have lands in Visakhapatnam and not for the benefit of the people of Andhra Pradesh. BJP and Jana Sena leaders Pawan Kalyan, Nadendla Manohar, G V L Narasimha Rao and Purandeshwari, discussed the future course of action in the State with BJP National chief Nadda. The BJP and Jana Sena will jointly hold a long march in support of Amaravathi peasants and against the three capitals on February 2.

Meanwhile, AP BJP co in-charge Sunil Deodhar said they had apprised Nadda of political situation in Andhra Pradesh.