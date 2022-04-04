New district offices inspected

Parvathipuram: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanaranayana said that the YSRCP government lead by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reorganised the districts with an aim to decentralisation of the administration. "We will take the citizen services to the people very closely with these districts reorganization," he added.

On Sunday he visited Parvathipuram town along with Deputy Chief Minister P Puspha Srivani, MLA A Jogarao, ITDA PO R Kurmanath and other officials. On this occasion he inspected various buildings which are proposed for government offices in new Parvathipuram-Manyam district.

Speaking on the occasion, Botcha said the locals will get more benefits with the new district which was carved as Parvathipuram headquarters. He described the formation of new districts as a golden chapter in the history of the state. Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Pushpa Srivani said one of the long cherished dreams of Parvathipuram people will come into reality on Monday. The people of the area would not suffer any more and the rule would be closer to the people.