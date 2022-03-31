New districts to come up with all facilities in Godavari region

Kakinada: The East Godavari district administration is speeding up the process for the inauguration of new districts - Rajamahendravram and Konaseema - on April 4 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy through virtual mode. The officials are taking necessary steps to complete the process of posting the officials to the new Collectorates.

Already the officials have identified the Collector office building at DRDA office in Amalapuram and NAC centre at Rajahmahendravaram. According to sources, many of the employees are not willing to go to either Rajahmahendravaram or Amalapuram and want to stay in Kakinada. Only 1/3rd of the employees are showing willingness to go to Konaseema and Rajahmahendrvaram.

CM Jagan gave green signal for the posting of the officials in the new Collectorates. All amenities and infrastructure facilities are being provided in the new districts in order not to cause any inconvenience to the employees in new Collectorates and other departments.

District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran inspected the buildings and tried to know the progress made for speeding up the process of new Collectorate in Amalapuram and also inquired about the progress of civil and other works. He instructed the officials to complete everything April 3 regarding the formation of new Collectorate. Pollution Control Board offices should also be set up at the district headquarters.

The Collector said that efforts are on to set up offices in common space or separate offices. He said the mining department would be housed in one building. Hari Kiran said district collectorate office would be set up at National Academy of Construction (NAC) and YTC complex in Rajahmahendravaram and DRDA office in Amalapuram.

The Collector informed that 60 employees are working in agriculture Joint Directorate office in Kakinada. "We would allot 20 employees each to Amalapuram and Rajahmahendravaram districts. Most of the district offices would be set up at Mummidivaram AIMS college for Konaseema district," he said. He directed the officials to provide basic amenities in all offices and not to compromise in the quality of works.

Similarly, the West Godavari district administration is speeding up renovation, civil and painting works at the administrative offices in Bhimavaram Town, which is the proposed district headquarters of West Godavari. Revenue divisional office would be set up in one of the municipal buildings. Collector camp office would be set up at Pedamiram village near the town.

District Collector Prasanna Venkatesh accompanied by Joint Collector Ambedkar, Narsapuram Sub-Collector C Vishnu Charan and R&B SE Nirmala visited the offices in the town. The new Collectorate building is housed in the Sri Chaitanya Engineering college in the 7th ward of the town. The new collectorate building would be housed for district revenue office, agriculture, welfare, industries, revenue, education, medical and health, planning and panchayat and other offices. Computer networks, furniture and files are being transported to Bhimavaram from existing district headquarters of Eluru.

District police superintendent office is coming up at Vatsavai engineering college in Gollalakoderu village. Renovation works are being done day and night in the engineering college. Armed Reserve office, control room and DISHA offices are being housed in the district SP office.

Collector Prasanna Venkatesh has inspected the offices at Bhimavaram and reviewed with the officials on the ongoing arrangements.