New film policy to be unveiled soon: Durgesh

Vijayawada: Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh said that the government is committed to the development of the film industry in Andhra Pradesh and will soon introduce a comprehensive new film policy.

On Monday, a delegation of film producers met the minister at the Secretariat. They presented a document outlining the challenges faced by the industry and its various sectors. The producers requested the minister to arrange a meeting with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to discuss these issues and the development of 24 different industry segments.

The discussion covered a range of topics, including film shootings, new film releases, and the upcoming film policy. The minister assured the producers that a meeting with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister would be scheduled for the first or second week of September, following the development of a comprehensive action plan for the industry’s growth. He also encouraged the producers to come up with clear proposals on the kind of government support they need and the measures required to develop the industry.

Minister Durgesh stated that the producers appreciated the coalition government’s commitment and efforts to support the Telugu film industry. He said that they discussed the establishment of essential infrastructure in the state, such as studios, dubbing theaters, and re-recording theaters, and assured government support to those who come forward to build them. He said a meeting would be held soon to finalize a decision on this matter.

Durgesh also confirmed that the Chief Minister has made a clear decision on the Nandi Awards and Nandi Natakotsavams (drama festivals), with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan providing specific instructions. ”The Nandi Awards will definitely be given this year,” he announced, urging the producers to suggest a format that would best benefit the film industry. He promised that a clear decision on the awards would be made in the next meeting.

The minister emphasised that Telugu cinema is a single entity across both states and that a good film will always be recognised, regardless of its origin. He noted that producers had expressed differing opinions on whether the Nandi Awards selection should be a joint effort between the two states or conducted separately, and he committed to bringing this matter to the attention of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

The meeting also included discussions on how government assistance should be determined based on the budget of a film. The minister assured the producers that a decision on this would be made soon.