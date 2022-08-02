New guidelines come into force for revision of electoral rolls

Tirupati: New guidelines for revision of electoral rolls have come into force from Monday. To explain these guidelines, the district revenue officer (DRO) M Srinivasa Rao held a meeting with the representatives of political parties at the Collectorate here on Monday. He said that hereafter Form-6 will be used for enrolling new voters only and change of constituency will not be allowed through it. Form-7 is for deletion of voter's name, for which a death certificate is to be attached.

The DRO said that key changes were made relating to Form-8 which is now meant for change of voter's name in the same constituency or among other constituencies. It has to be used for issuing new voter ID cards and to identify physical disability of voters.

Further, using Form-6B, already enrolled voters have to submit their Aadhaar number before April 2023, which is voluntary. However, confidentiality will be maintained with regard to Aadhaar details. Booth level officers (BLOs) will visit door-to-door to obtain Aadhaar numbers and conduct special camps during Saturdays and Sundays.

The DRO said that those who will complete the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2023 were given the opportunity to enrol their names in advance on the first of January, April, July and October. The special summary revision of photo voter lists will be held from August 4 to October 24 during which a door-to-door survey will be conducted. Draft roll will be released on November 9 while objections will be received till December 8. After examining the objections, the final list of voters will be made on January 5, 2023.

He said that there are 18,58,829 voters in Tirupati district as of now and there are 2,207 polling stations. K Ajay Kumar of BJP, Murali from CPI, Nagaraju (CPM), G Narasimha Yadav (TDP), Supraja (Congress) and Ganapathi (YSRCP) attended the meeting. Superintendent Bhargavi, Tirupati elections deputy tahsildar Vijaya Bhaskar and others participated.