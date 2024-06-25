New liquor policy soon

Vijayawada: Minister for mines and excise Kollu Ravindra said that new excise policy would be introduced in the state soon. He said both the mines and excise departments will be revamped. He assumed office at the Secretariat on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra said the natural resources will be utilised for the benefit of people. He signed first file on extending the lease of ONGC petroleum mining. He said as per the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, new liquor policy will be introduced and transparency will be restored in liquor distribution and sales.

Referring to mining department, the minister said illegal transportation of sand will be prevented and sand will be supplied as per the demand of people. He said steps will be taken to improve the revenue through mining department by curbing illegal mining activities.

Minister for housing K Parthasarathy, secretary, mines N Yuvaraj, director of mines Praveen Kumar, commissioner of excise Vivek Yadav, director Chetan and others were present.