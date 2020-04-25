New lockdown rules in Vijayawada amid of Coronavirus

With the outbreak of Coronavirus positive cases, Vijayawada has become a hotspot for the virus, and total positive cases reached 127, 90 per cent of the city has moved into the red zone.

With this, the government has decided to implement new lockdown rules here. Especially in the red zones, the surveillance will be monitored with the help of CCTV cameras and drones.

If anyone comes out of the house by violating the lockdown rules, they will be not allowed to go back to their home and straight away taken to the quarantine centre.

Over this, Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has made a statement. For the residences under the containment zones, the officials have decided to supply essentials at the doorstep.

It's reported that more police personnel are deployed to control the situation. From now, no one will be allowed to go out of the houses under the red zones, if anyone breaks the rules, their vehicles will be seized, and the case will be booked against them under IPC Sections.

Regarding the essential items, the officials will collect a list on daily bases and directly supplies to the houses. In Vijayawada, eight zones were identified as red zone over the high number of Corona positive cases, and these areas include Krishna Lanka, Karmika Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Kudus Nagar, and AS Nagar.