New medical facility at AMTZ launched

Visakhapatnam : In a groundbreaking development for the Indian healthcare manufacturing sector, India’s first 0.35 Tesla PICA open MRI production facility gets launched at Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone in Visakhapatnam.

Set up by Time Medical International Ventures Pvt. Limited, the state-of-the-art facility marks a major milestone as it becomes India’s first to manufacture the company’s flagship product, the open MRI system, a device noted for its patient comfort, advanced imaging capabilities and affordability.

The open MRI system addresses key challenges in the country’s healthcare sector by providing high-quality imaging suitable for routine diagnostics and specialised needs, including pediatric and claustrophobic patients. As a pioneer in open MRI technology, Time Medical’s production facility at AMTZ is expected to bolster domestic healthcare technology manufacturing, reduce import dependency, and support ‘Make in India’ initiatives.

The facility that aims at elevating diagnostic accessibility in India not only promises to deliver cutting-edge medical imaging technology but also highlights the potential for export, aiming to serve neighbouring regions in Asia and Africa. It was launched by Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, TDP district president Gandi Babji, among others.

Industry leaders, healthcare professionals and representatives from government agencies were present at launch event.