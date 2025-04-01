  • Menu
New members appointed to Tirupati Railway Committee

International Commission Chairman of Junior Chamber International (JCI India) Dr NB Harshavardhan Reddy, and president of Tirupati Film Society YS Babu

Tirupati: International Commission Chairman of Junior Chamber International (JCI India) Dr NB Harshavardhan Reddy, and president of Tirupati Film Society YS Babu have been appointed as members of Tirupati Railway Station Consultative Committee (SCC).

South Central Railway Guntakal division Assistant Commercial Manager Dhananjay Kumar Singh on Monday issued official orders confirming their appointment. The duo will serve in this position for two years. The primary goal of this committee is to enhance efficiency and quality of rail services by providing a platform for consultation between railway administrations and users.

