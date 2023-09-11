Live
New SP takes charge in Annamayya district
Rayachoti (Annamayya district): Boddepalle Krishna Rao on Sunday took charge as SP of Annamayya district from outgoing SP Gangadhar Rao.
The 2014 IPS officer was earlier worked as SP in Visakhapatnam Rural district and implemented friendly policing by using technology.
He was also worked as OSD in anti-naxal operations wing in Visakhapatnam district.
Speaking to media persons, Krishna Rao said that he would give top priority for protection of women and cybercrimes, road safety and prevent anti-social activities with iron hand.
The new SP sought the cooperation of all sections of people, media and people’s representatives for the smooth functioning of administration.
