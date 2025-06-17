  • Menu
New Tirupati DIPRO, DPRO assume charge

Tirupati: P Guru Swamy Chetty assumed charge as the District Information & Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) of Tirupati on Monday. His appointment comes following the transfer of the former DIPRO, A Balakondaiah, who has been posted to Anantapur.

In a related development, P Ramesh Babu also took charge as the District Public Relations Officer (DPRO) of Tirupati. Following their assumption of duties, both officers made a courtesy call on Tirupati District Collector Dr S Venkateswar at the Collectorate.

