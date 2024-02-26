New tourist attraction at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: As part of the new tourist attraction, a floating bridge, the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, has been made available for the public at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam. Besides attracting the tourists, visitors’ safety is given top priority at the floating bridge initiated at a cost of Rs 1.6 crore.

An officer from Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority has been appointed to supervise the maintenance of the floating bridge. While tourists are on the bridge, two boats run on either side of it for safety purpose.

The visitors’ movement will be monitored by security guards. To guide the tourists before boarding the bridge, dedicated staff will be deployed to brief the safety measures to them. The visitors can move 100 meters over the beach.

District collector A Mallikarjuna has issued instructions to the organisers not to allow more than 15 people at a time.

Tourists have to wear life jackets during the trip to the new facility.

Keeping the high tidal waves in view, the district administration decided to stop the bridge services during new moon and full moon days. Visitors are allowed on the bridge from 8 am to 6 pm. For the monitoring purpose, special registers and CC cameras have been set up at the spot and officials concerned will inspect the services from time to time.

On the occasion of the inauguration of the project, Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, District Collector A Mallikarjuna, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, NREDCAP chairman KK Raju, YSRCP leader Malla Vijaya Prasad, VMRDA secretary D Keerti and others walked along the floating bridge for a while and took stock of the safety measures provided at the venue.