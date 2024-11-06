New TTD chairman Naidu to take oath today

Tirupati: Newly-appointed chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board B Rajagopal Naidu was accorded a grand reception at Tirupati airport on Tuesday. Arriving to take his oath of office at the sacred Srivari temple on Wednesday morning, Naidu was welcomed by an array of political dignitaries, including MLAs Arani Srinivasulu, Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, Pulivarthi Nani and Jana Sena leader Kiran Royal among others.

Following his arrival, Naidu travelled to his native village, Punepalli in Penumur mandal of Chittoor district, where he offered prayers at a local temple. Later in the day, he reached a Tirupati hotel, where he was felicitated by a gathering of local leaders and dignitaries.

Before heading to Tirumala, Naidu, accompanied by his family, visited Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple in Tiruchanur. TTD joint executive officer V Veerabrahmam greeted the chairman at the temple. Naidu was offered Teertha Prasadams and blessings through a traditional Vedic chants.

For his overnight stay, Naidu arrived at the Gayatri guest house in Tirumala, where he will remain before his formal oath-taking ceremony on Wednesday. Scheduled to take place between 7.15 and 7.30 am at the Bangaru Vakili, Naidu’s swearing-in will be followed by the induction of 15 additional new board members.

Several TDP leaders and representatives from local trade associations met Naidu at the guest house. Earlier, a delegation from the CPM extended their congratulations to the new chairman at Tirupati and urged him to implement initiatives that would benefit devotees, employees, and workers alike.

Naidu reportedly responded positively to their suggestions. CPM leaders Kandarapu Murali, T Subrahmanaym, S Jayachandra and others were present.