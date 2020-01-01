Trending :
New Year revelry turns tragic after three tourists drown in Bay of Bengal

Highlights

The new year bash ended up with a tragic instance at Tupilipalem coast in Vakadu mandal on Wednesday where three people drowned in the Bay of Bengal.

Nellore: The new year bash ended up with a tragic instance at Tupilipalem coast in Vakadu mandal on Wednesday where three people drowned in the Bay of Bengal.

According to sources, five people including a driver reached the coast late on Tuesday and they started enjoyed water games in the early hours on Wednesday.

But a huge tidal wave swept them in and four of them drowned in the sea. Local fishermen rescued one person and two women and a man died in the incident. The driver of the car and another man tried to shift the dead bodies to Jeevakona area in Chittoor district and the Vakadu police obstructed them and started interrogation.

