New Zealand PM, Chief of Navy visit INS Surat

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon along with, Chief of Navy of Royal New Zealand Navy (CN-RNZN) Rear Admiral Garin Golding visited the indigenously built destroyer of the Indian Navy, INS Surat at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai on March 20 (Thursday).

The Prime Minister was cordially welcomed aboard by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh. The dignitaries were given an in-depth briefing about the warship’s intricate design, cutting-edge technologies and formidable capabilities, offering a glimpse into its critical role in bolstering national maritime security.

Commissioned on January 15, 2025, INS Surat is the latest indigenous guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy. Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mumbai and designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the ship is a shining example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and boasts of an indigenous content of over 75 percent.

The Prime Minister’s visit coincides with the Royal New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Te Kaha’s visit to Mumbai. In addition, Cmde Rodger Ward, Commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, is also visiting HQWNC. These visits mark a significant step towards furthering the relationship between the RNZN and the Indian Navy.

As a part of the ship visit, the CN-RNZN called on, FOC-in-C, WNC Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh and discussed strategic naval engagements, which was followed by a briefing on the command’s role. He thereafter visited the Heritage Hall at ND, Mumbai and held discussions with the Admiral Superintendent of Dockyard regarding technical support for HMNZS Te Kaha’s ensuing visit in April 2025.

As part of the ship’s visit, several activities aimed at enhancing cooperation and strengthening bilateral ties have been planned, including cross-deck visits, sports fixtures, and social events. On departure, the ship is scheduled to undertake a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Indian Navy, enhancing operational coordination and showcasing a shared commitment to maritime collaboration.