NGOs' Assn president meets CM YS Jagan

APNGOs Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, general secretary K V Siva Reddy and others felicitating Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday
APNGOs Association president Bandi Srinivasa Rao, general secretary K V Siva Reddy and others felicitating Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday

Highlights

The Chief Minister congratulates the newly-elected executive committee members of the association

Vijayawada: Bandi Srinivasa Rao, who was re-elected as the president of APNGOs Association, along with general secretary KV Siva Reddy and panel members called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Srinivasa Rao and his panel members for their victory in the association elections held on Wednesday. APNGOs' Association new executive committee members P Purushottam Naidu, DV Ramana, P Krishna, Ch Srinivasa Rao and Government Advisor (Employees' Welfare) N Chandrasekhar Reddy were also present.

