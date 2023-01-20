NGOs' Assn president meets CM YS Jagan

Vijayawada: Bandi Srinivasa Rao, who was re-elected as the president of APNGOs Association, along with general secretary KV Siva Reddy and panel members called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister congratulated Srinivasa Rao and his panel members for their victory in the association elections held on Wednesday. APNGOs' Association new executive committee members P Purushottam Naidu, DV Ramana, P Krishna, Ch Srinivasa Rao and Government Advisor (Employees' Welfare) N Chandrasekhar Reddy were also present.