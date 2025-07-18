NICU & PICU Complex inaugurated at AIIMS

Mangalagiri: A Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) complex was inaugurated at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Thursday.

The new facility was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Ahanthem Santa Singh, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Mangalagiri, in the presence of the Dean Academics, Medical Superintendent, Joint Medical Superintendent, faculty members, and nursing staff. This state-of-the-art PICU-NICU complex is equipped with advanced life-support systems and modern monitoring technologies to provide comprehensive, round-the-clock intensive care for critically-ill neonates and children.

With this addition, AIIMS Mangalagiri further strengthened its commitment to delivering high-quality, specialised care to the region’s most vulnerable paediatric population. This initiative reflects the institute’s continued mission to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services in the region, ensuring timely, expert, and compassionate treatment.