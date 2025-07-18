  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

NICU & PICU Complex inaugurated at AIIMS

NICU & PICU Complex inaugurated at AIIMS
x

Prof (Dr) Ahanthem Santa Singh, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Mangalagiri inaugurating PICU-NICU complex at the institute on Thursday

Highlights

Mangalagiri: A Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) complex was inaugurated at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Thursday....

Mangalagiri: A Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) complex was inaugurated at AIIMS Mangalagiri on Thursday.

The new facility was inaugurated by Prof (Dr) Ahanthem Santa Singh, Executive Director & CEO, AIIMS Mangalagiri, in the presence of the Dean Academics, Medical Superintendent, Joint Medical Superintendent, faculty members, and nursing staff. This state-of-the-art PICU-NICU complex is equipped with advanced life-support systems and modern monitoring technologies to provide comprehensive, round-the-clock intensive care for critically-ill neonates and children.

With this addition, AIIMS Mangalagiri further strengthened its commitment to delivering high-quality, specialised care to the region’s most vulnerable paediatric population. This initiative reflects the institute’s continued mission to enhance healthcare infrastructure and services in the region, ensuring timely, expert, and compassionate treatment.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick