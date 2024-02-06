Nidamanuru: Blood grouping drive held for school students

Nidamanuru(Krishna district): Vijayawada-based Maris Stella College organised a blood grouping drive in Nidamanuru Zila Parishad High School as part of a service learning programme.

Principal Dr Sr Rekha, inaugurating the blood grouping drive, told the students to put effort in social service activities and know the root cause of various social problems which are breaking the harmony of society. Students as part of their studies should imbibe the spirit of serving the nation with an objective of ‘Not me but you’ so that society will develop and the nation will flourish, she added. The departments of Microbiology, Biotechnology, Agriculture and Rural Development provided the platform to know about the blood groups of underprivileged school students in Nidamanuru Zilla Parishad high school where they identified the blood groups of over 870 students.

The event commenced with a brief introduction to the significance of blood grouping and its impact on healthcare. The Microbiology department played a pivotal role in coordinating the testing procedures and ensuring accuracy in the identification of blood groups. The primary beneficiaries were the students. A total of 870+ students now have a better understanding of their blood groups, empowering them with crucial information for potential future medical needs.

Headmistress of ZP School and Principal of Maris Stella college distributed the kits to the students.

Dr R Gangaraju, Sai Kalyani and Blessy, Sr Sahaya (Community Service Project coordinator), Vice-Principal Usha and the staff were present.